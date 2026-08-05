Puntland State Says Galkayo Operation Sent ‘Clear Message’ to Somalia’s Government

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Puntland State operation in Galkayo delivers ‘clear message’ to Somali government

AXADLE, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has held Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud responsible for recent clashes in the central city of Galkayo, accusing federal authorities of stoking tensions before Puntland State forces seized a military camp allegedly used to recruit militias loyal to the government.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Deni said federal troops and weapons had been moved into Galkayo ahead of the Puntland State operation. Hassan Sheikh’s four-year mandate expired last May.

“The operation carried out by Puntland State forces in Galkayo sends a clear message to anyone engaged in activities that threaten Puntland State’s security and state authority,” Deni said.

He said the federal government would bear responsibility for any consequences resulting from the confrontation and called on Hassan Sheikh to “change course before the crisis deepens.”

The Puntland State Defence Force said it had captured the military camp and detained 101 militia members aligned with Somalia’s federal government, including senior commanders.

Puntland State authorities also reported seizing weapons, military vehicles, police uniforms and other security equipment. They said some of the items were part of Chinese aid supplied to the Somali Police Force.

Jubaland, another semi-autonomous Somali state, accused Mogadishu of fuelling instability in Puntland State, with particular concern over developments in Galkayo, and expressed support for Puntland State’s operation.

In a statement, Jubaland said weapons and military equipment were being transferred into areas that had remained peaceful, while Somali forces battling Al-Shabaab were struggling with shortages of arms and supplies. It warned that the situation in Galkayo posed a threat to security, stability and ongoing reconciliation efforts.

The confrontation underscores mounting friction between Mogadishu and several regional administrations over security, governance and political affairs.

AXADLETM