Rwanda Shuts Down Dozens of Firms in Crackdown on Illegal Alcohol

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Rwandan authorities have widened their campaign against the production and sale of illicit alcohol, ordering 27 more companies to close. The move comes days after 109 distilleries were shut down in a similar operation over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health said toxic alcoholic products have killed 50 people so far this year, while hundreds of others have received medical care after consuming illicit beverages. The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority has directed manufacturers to immediately recall all affected products and halt their advertising and promotion.