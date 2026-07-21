Somali Prime Minister Welcomes Progress in Mogadishu Electoral Talks

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Tuesday July 21, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Tuesday that electoral negotiations between Somalia’s federal government and opposition groups are moving forward in Mogadishu, voicing optimism that the process will deliver an agreement all parties can support.

Hamza said he hoped the discussions would culminate in a broad and inclusive deal.

“I hope that, God willing, a good and inclusive agreement will be reached,” Hamza said.

The prime minister said the federal government remains committed to settling political differences through dialogue, consensus and peaceful means.

He said authorities are prepared to sustain their efforts to deepen political understanding and resolve the outstanding matters.

Hamza also pointed to increasing backing for political reform, saying Somali citizens are entitled to choose their own leaders.

He urged opposition figures to join the government in stepping up the campaign against al-Shabab and safeguarding Somalia’s unity and solidarity.

If the unresolved issues can be settled, the prime minister said, Somalia could enter a new political phase marked by greater stability and progress.

His comments followed the resumption Monday in Mogadishu of the second round of electoral talks, where federal government officials and opposition groups are seeking common ground on elections and contested constitutional amendments.

Turkey organized the negotiations, which brought together representatives from the Federal Government of Somalia, the Somali Salvation Forum and Nabad iyo Nolol, alongside delegates from Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United Nations.

Sources said the sessions took place separately, with mediators meeting each opposition group individually.

Mediators first met with the Somali Salvation Forum before holding a later session with Nabad iyo Nolol. Representatives of the federal government also held separate talks with the mediators.

During the opening round, each side presented the electoral model it prefers.

The second round centers on reviewing and comparing those proposals as mediators seek consensus on the framework for Somalia’s elections.