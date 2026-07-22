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Human Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, Ineffective

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By Adam Omar July 22, 2026 1 min read
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Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Flawed and Ineffective, HRW Warns
Human Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, Ineffective

Hundreds of terrorism suspects have faced Nigerian courts in recent months, but Human Rights Watch (HRW) says authorities must ensure every case meets international due process standards. The rights group noted that court dockets remain dominated by lower-level suspects, most of whom are accused of providing material support to armed groups.

“Nigerian authorities should hold those responsible for atrocities by Boko Haram and security forces to account,” HRW Nigeria researcher Anietie Ewang said. She added that prosecutors should pursue higher-level offenders and “meet fair trial standards to ensure accountability for atrocities by both sides.”

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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