President Hassan’s Strategy Amid Recurring Somali Political Crises

Follow Somalia

In April 2021, Somalia stood perilously close to a constitutional rupture. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was then among the loudest opposition voices pressing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmaajo, to respect the constitution. The Lower House had approved a resolution extending Farmaajo’s mandate by two years, arguing that deteriorating security made elections impossible. Hassan Sheikh and his allies saw something else: a power grab cloaked in procedure. Under intense international pressure, and facing the genuine prospect of armed confrontation in Mogadishu, parliament retreated. For the moment, democracy had prevailed.

Five years on, one of the men who helped defend that principle has become

its most consequential threat.

In March 2026, Somalia’s parliament approved constitutional

amendments extending parliamentary and presidential mandates from four years to

five, and President Hassan Sheikh signed them into law, postponing elections

until 2027. The move was especially striking because, as recently as September

2025, Hassan Sheikh had repeatedly and publicly denied planning any extension.

Speaking to the BBC Somali Service, he said unequivocally that no politician

could veto the electoral timetable and that only the independent electoral

commission had authority to seek a delay. Yet there

was no formal address explaining the reversal and no presidential press

conference setting out what the extension would mean for Somalis.

The government’s rationale emerged quietly and only after

the decision. Its argument was that the new constitution had displaced the

previous four-year timetable, parliament’s approval provided sufficient

legitimacy, and an extra year was needed to deliver credible one-person, one-vote

elections. The opposition coalition, the Somali Future Council, rejected that

case and described the move as a constitutional coup. When Hassan Sheikh’s

four-year constitutional mandate formally ended on 15 May, no transition

framework existed and no election was in view. The extension had become a

reality through institutional silence and legal manoeuvring.

Procedural Cover

Farmaajo relied on a blunt parliamentary resolution whose

legality was disputed. Hassan Sheikh has taken a more methodical route. He

revived the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission and

presented his programme as the responsible completion of a constitutional

review that had stalled for fourteen years. The destination, however, was

familiar: 222 lawmakers from the Lower House and Senate, out of 329 in total,

voted by acclamation to lengthen their own mandates as well as the president’s.

Whether an extension is secured through a blunt instrument or procedural

cover, the consequence for Somali democracy remains the same. An incumbent

deploys state institutions to withhold from citizens the right to choose their

leaders.

The contradiction is sharper when set against the slogan

that carried Hassan Sheikh back to the presidency in 2022: Somalia at Peace

with Itself and the World. It was an ambitious vision, promising diplomatic

normalisation with Ethiopia, reconciliation with regional neighbours and an end

to the internal feuds that had shaped Somali politics for a generation. There

was genuine movement on the external front. Peace at home, however, requires

something the president appears reluctant to guarantee: a level political

playing field.

Deadly Clashes

The danger moved beyond political argument on the nights of

June 3 and 4. Government troops and opposition-aligned militia fought across

three main Mogadishu districts- Kaaraan, Abdiaziz and Howlwadaag, producing the

capital’s worst street violence in years. UNHCR reported that 13 people were

killed and 12,500 displaced as families fled homes in residential areas swept

by gunfire. The Federal Government strongly contested that account, reporting

one death and saying nothing about displacement. The gulf between the two

versions is more than a routine dispute over figures. It suggests a government

unprepared to confront publicly the human toll of the political crisis.Though tensions are in

resolving process Somali governance system fragility remains at higher risk

unless authorities re-build and establish a more grounded and sustainable

governance system

The warning signs appeared much earlier. After the

opposition boycotted the Banadir Regional Administration elections over alleged

procedural irregularities, Hassan Sheikh did not stop to engage with its

complaints. Instead, he swiftly filled the vacant field with candidates from

his party- JSP, converting a disputed contest into an uncontested

consolidation. Southwest State has since seen the same pattern repeated.

FMS Influence

During a closed-door, late-night meeting at the

presidential palace on 15 April, the president personally selected Federal

Parliament Speaker Adan Mohamed NurMadobe as the ruling party’s sole candidate

for the Southwest State presidency. There was no internal contest and not even

the appearance of a democratic party process. Hussein Sheikh Mohamud, once

viewed as a formidable contender, quietly stepped aside after appearing

publicly with the president and Madobe. Other influential figures in the party

were persuaded, by unspecified means, not to stand. A handshake cleared the

field where a ballot did not.

Madobe’s selection is hardly incidental. In his role as

speaker, he was instrumental in guiding the president’s disputed constitutional

amendments through parliament, despite critics’ claims that the measures failed

to secure the required majority. His prospective reward is leadership of a

federal member state whose autonomy Mogadishu had recently overridden by force,

reportedly using Turkish air support, in an operation officials described as an

effort to restore democratic order. The federal government then installed its

preferred contender to lead the state it had just subdued, a sequence that

speaks for itself.

The episode also lays bare a central inconsistency in the

president’s programme of democratic reform. Hassan Sheikh is right, in

principle, to advocate one-person, one-vote elections, a change Somalia has

needed for years. Every administration operating under the clan-delegate system

has manipulated it. But the president appears to be constructing a new

electoral apparatus that his party can control before voting begins, placing

loyalists in regional administrations while portraying the process to

international partners as democratic advancement. Banadir, Southwest State and

the federal parliament now point less toward democratic pluralism than toward a

Somalia where institutional space is being steadily constricted.

International Pressure

Mogadishu’s recurring confrontations are not merely a

source of frustration. They are a warning built into the political system, and

the events of June 3 and 4 showed how quickly that warning can become deadly.

Somalia’s state-building effort stands on foundations more brittle than

official assurances acknowledge. The army has made meaningful progress toward

a unified command and professional force in recent years, although clan-based

loyalties continue to influence recruitment and cohesion in some units.

Al-Shabaab controls extensive rural areas and can still attack major cities.

Puntland State and Jubbaland have suspended recognition of federal institutions in

response to the March amendments. If the centre can retain its periphery only

through military action and late-night political bargains, Somalia’s federal

structure is under profound pressure.

Those advances will soon face a critical test without their

main external support system. On 1 July, Washington told the African Union that

it would block any extension of UN logistical assistance, provided through the

UN Support Office in Somalia, for the AU force fighting with Somali troops after

the mission’s current mandate ends in December. AU official have called the

decision irreversible. The loss of the mission’s primary supply of fuel,

rations, medical support and troop transport, while the government remains

absorbed by a succession crisis, will place greater responsibility for the

fight against Al-Shabaab on a national army whose progress has not been tested

on that scale. It will also increase reliance on bilateral partners including

Turkey, whose forces are already involved on other fronts in Somalia’s

political turmoil.

The confrontation of 2021 was a narrow escape. Armed groups

gathered in Mogadishu, leaving Somalia one miscalculation away from open civil

conflict. Disaster was avoided because international pressure remained firm and

Farmaajo eventually backed down. The present crisis is more dangerous in at

least one measurable way: lives have already been lost, thousands have fled

their homes and no political settlement is visible. At stake is more than a

constitutional deadline. The deeper casualty is the founding principle that

power in Somalia changes through elections and that electoral rules bind

everyone, including those responsible for writing them.

Talks, But Not With Everyone

After the deadly clashes in early June, international

partners assigned Turkey to mediate when their own initiatives failed to gain

traction. A Turkish delegation opened talks with government and opposition

representatives, but the effort broke down almost at once amid disagreement

over the membership of joint technical committees. Negotiations resumed in the

first week of July with an expanded mediation team comprising the UK, US, EU

and UNSOS alongside Turkey. Mediators met separately with government officials

and three different opposition blocs.

A clear pattern had taken shape by mid-July. The Federal

Government appeared to reach agreement with two groups, NabadiyoNolol, headed by

former president Farmaajo, and the Somali Unity Council, led by former prime

minister Omar AbdirashidSharmarke. They settled on broad plans for direct,

multiparty elections administered by the IndependentNational Elections and

Boundaries Commission. The Somali Future Council advanced a fundamentally

different proposal: a two-tier electoral commission jointly managed by the

federal government and member states. Its ranks include some of the country’s

most prominent opposition leaders, among them former president Sharif Sheikh

Ahmed, AbdirahmanAbdishakur, and former prime ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and

Mohamed Hussein Roble. They are joined by the presidents of Puntland State and

Jubaland, the two federal member states that no longer recognise Mogadishu.

The makeup of that alliance is significant. It is not a

marginal regional grouping bargaining its way toward the centre, but a

coalition of the president’s former peers and predecessors, strengthened by the

two states most directly affected by his accumulation of power. Hassan Sheikh

has reached common ground most quickly with factions centred on individual

former leaders rather than groups carrying institutional influence. Turkey’s

credibility as a mediator has done little to bridge the divide with the

Council. Puntland State and Jubaland have both publicly rejected Ankara as a neutral

intermediary, pointing to its expanding political and security relationship

with the federal government, the same partnership that reportedly provided air

support for the operation that installed Madobe in Southwest.

Dialogue is preferable to the silence that followed the

March amendments. But an accord with the factions least capable of restraining

the president’s authority does not show that the core dispute, control of the

machinery governing the next election, has been settled. Rather, it shows that

the president has identified a way to proclaim consensus without reaching an

agreement with the coalition most capable of challenging his grip on power.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made that case with force and

conviction in 2021. The international partners who supported him at the time

owe it to Somalia to insist that he abide by the same principle today.

By UistaagDadkaiyoDalka platform

Abdirahman Yusuf Ali – Director of

UistaagDadkaiyoDalka, social and peace activist and former adviser of Youth

development at Federal Ministry of Youth and sports and

Federal member states