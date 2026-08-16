Somali President Launches First Phase of Dhusamareb Road Project

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The initiatives are designed to strengthen infrastructure, improve the urban environment and support movement and economic activity in Galmudug’s capital.

Dhusamareb (AX) — A major push to upgrade Dhusamareb’s roads and public spaces took shape Saturday as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye…

Dhusamareb (AX) — A major push to upgrade Dhusamareb’s roads and public spaces took shape Saturday as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Dhusamareb (AX) — A major push to upgrade Dhusamareb’s roads and public spaces took shape Saturday as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye inaugurated the first phase of a road construction project and opened a new Green Monument in the city.

The initiatives are designed to strengthen infrastructure, improve the urban environment and support movement and economic activity in Galmudug’s capital.

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President Mohamud commended the Galmudug administration for overseeing the projects, while emphasizing that the remaining construction must follow approved designs and meet required technical standards.

“These projects are a symbol of the development of the economic infrastructure and beauty of the city of Dhusamareb, and will greatly contribute to social mobility and economic growth in the area,” the president said.

He also acknowledged the World Bank and Somalia’s Ministry of Public Works for their involvement in planning, financing and carrying out the projects.

The president credited Ahmed Abdi Kariye with helping advance development in Galmudug and called on residents to safeguard the new infrastructure, along with other projects completed across the state.

President Mohamud urged the Galmudug community to build on the gains achieved so far and maintain its support for development programs throughout the region.

The inauguration formed part of the president’s visit to Galmudug, during which he met state officials and local communities and took part in government activities addressing security, development and state-building.