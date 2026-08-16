Colombia President Seeks US Tariff Suspension as Country Reels From Earthquake

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US duties on products from Colombia climbed from 10% to 12.5% in late July, although several commodities, including coffee and oil, were exempted.

With Colombia confronting the devastation left by a deadly earthquake, President Abelardo de la Espriella has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to temporarily lift tariffs imposed on…

With Colombia confronting the devastation left by a deadly earthquake, President Abelardo de la Espriella has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to temporarily lift tariffs imposed on…

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With Colombia confronting the devastation left by a deadly earthquake, President Abelardo de la Espriella has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to temporarily lift tariffs imposed on Colombian goods.

US duties on products from Colombia climbed from 10% to 12.5% in late July, although several commodities, including coffee and oil, were exempted.

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“I asked him to consider to temporarily suspend the high tariffs that are affecting Colombian products, in order to give some relief to our business owners, who are facing very difficult times due to the effects of the earthquake,” Mr De la Espriella said on X.

The higher rates took effect on 24 July, replacing a global tariff introduced by Mr Trump earlier this year that was due to expire.

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella

Mr De la Espriella described his conversation with Mr Trump as “very friendly and cordial”.

“I told him that we have a huge challenge ahead: rebuilding Colombia amid the extremely difficult and apocalyptic economic situation that I inherited,” the president said.

The earthquake struck western Colombia with devastating force, killing nearly 300 people, wrecking almost 13,000 homes and leaving the cities of Cali and Pereira among the worst affected.

The tremor destroying almost 13,000 homes

Mr Trump backed Mr De la Espriella, a millionaire lawyer-turned-politician from the right wing, during his presidential campaign.

Since replacing leftist president Gustavo Petro, Mr De la Espriella has aligned Colombia with the so-called “Shield of the Americas” — an anti-cartel coalition led by Mr Trump that brings together pro-US governments in Latin America, including Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador.

The alliance’s members share intelligence and work together through their judicial and security agencies to combat criminal networks operating across national borders.

Mr De la Espriella has also proposed a military partnership with the United States and Israel as he seeks to strengthen Colombia’s campaign against guerrilla groups.

But the disaster’s human toll continued to rise as a woman rescued after spending nearly 37 hours beneath the rubble died from her injuries, her family said.

Daniela Largo, 32, was pulled from the debris in Pereira on Tuesday as rescuers and onlookers cheered and applauded. Her survival had made her a powerful symbol of hope amid the destruction.

Ms Largo died on Friday. She is survived by her 12-year-old son.

Read more:Colombia vows to find missing victims, rescue hopes fade