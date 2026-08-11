Somali Electoral Commission Updates Foreign Envoys on One-Person, One-Vote Progress

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The officials said they were coordinating with the commission to help organize elections that are inclusive, transparent and credible, with the aim of placing electoral authority directly in…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s push to restore direct voting has won fresh backing from international ambassadors and representatives, who pledged Monday to support the country’s transition to one-person,…

Tuesday August 11, 2026 Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s push to restore direct voting has won fresh backing from international ambassadors and representatives, who pledged Monday to support the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Tuesday August 11, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s push to restore direct voting has won fresh backing from international ambassadors and representatives, who pledged Monday to support the country’s transition to one-person, one-vote elections, according to the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

- Advertisement -

The officials said they were coordinating with the commission to help organize elections that are inclusive, transparent and credible, with the aim of placing electoral authority directly in the hands of voters.

The pledges were made during a Mogadishu briefing at which commission Chairman Abdikarin Ahmed Hassan briefed diplomats and representatives of international organizations on the status of Somalia’s electoral preparations.

Participants included the ambassadors of the United States, Britain, China, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Egypt, as well as representatives from the United Nations, African Union and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Hassan detailed the commission’s plans for implementing direct elections, including local council polls in the Banadir region and concurrent local council and House of Representatives elections in South West and Galmudug states.

He also said preparations were in progress for Hirshabelle to hold local council and parliamentary elections at the same time.

Hassan characterized the elections conducted to date as an important milestone in Somalia’s democratic development. For the first time in almost 60 years, he said, they have enabled Somalis to select their representatives directly.

The commission has portrayed the move toward direct voting as a fundamental departure from Somalia’s former indirect system, where political leaders and clan-based delegates held a central role in choosing lawmakers and national officeholders.

International partners have continued to assist Somalia in building stronger electoral institutions and widening public participation. However, political disputes surrounding the electoral process remain a significant obstacle as the country prepares for the next elections.