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Audit Implicates Top Malawian Officials in Land Grab

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By Newsroom August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
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An impending government report on land ownership in Lilongwe is drawing intense attention after an audit allegedly linked some of the country’s most influential figures to irregularly acquired plots.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development began the Land Ownership Audit exercise in February 2026. The initiative is intended to “strengthen land administration systems, promote accountability in land ownership, and enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of land resources”.

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According to reports, the audit has identified a number of prominent officials allegedly connected to plots obtained in Lilongwe without proper procedures. Those named reportedly include ministers from both the current and previous administrations, sitting judges and members of parliament.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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