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Spotify to Launch Badge Identifying AI-Generated Music for Users

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
Spotify to launch badge identifying AI music to users
Spotify to Launch Badge Identifying AI-Generated Music for Users

Spotify will introduce a new “AI persona” badge in mid-September to make clear when music is tied to a computer-generated identity rather than a real person.

The streaming company said the change responds to listeners who have encountered artist profiles that appear human, only to discover that the persona behind them was created by artificial intelligence.

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“Listeners have been clear in telling us that they don’t like seeing an artist profile that seems human, only to find out that the persona is AI-generated,” Spotify said in a statement.

The Swedish company is taking the step as concern grows across the music industry that AI-generated tracks could flood streaming catalogues. In April, Spotify introduced a “verified by Spotify” badge to indicate that a profile had been reviewed and met the platform’s authenticity standard.

Spotify said AI personas will be excluded from editorial and personalised recommendations, unless a user chooses to follow one.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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