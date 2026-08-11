Zambia’s Election Set for Close Contest Between Opposition Parties

When Zambians vote on 13 August, they will choose between the governing United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by political newcomer Brian Mundubile and supported by former Patriotic Front structures.
The closely fought election will measure the opposition’s appeal while also functioning as a verdict on President Hakainde Hichilema’s record. His administration points to progress in debt restructuring, economic growth and inflation, although the rising cost of living remains a central concern for voters.
The vote comes against a backdrop of allegations of state interference, limits on opposition activity and contentious legislative changes. Together, those issues have made the election an important test of the strength of Zambia’s democracy.