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Zambia’s Election Set for Close Contest Between Opposition Parties

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By Newsroom August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
Zambia Election Set for Closely Fought Opposition Battle
Zambia’s Election Set for Close Contest Between Opposition Parties

When Zambians vote on 13 August, they will choose between the governing United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by political newcomer Brian Mundubile and supported by former Patriotic Front structures.

The closely fought election will measure the opposition’s appeal while also functioning as a verdict on President Hakainde Hichilema’s record. His administration points to progress in debt restructuring, economic growth and inflation, although the rising cost of living remains a central concern for voters.

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The vote comes against a backdrop of allegations of state interference, limits on opposition activity and contentious legislative changes. Together, those issues have made the election an important test of the strength of Zambia’s democracy.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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