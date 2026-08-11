Zambia’s Election Set for Close Contest Between Opposition Parties

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The closely fought election will measure the opposition’s appeal while also functioning as a verdict on President Hakainde Hichilema’s record. His administration points to progress in debt restructuring,…

When Zambians vote on 13 August, they will choose between the governing United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by political newcomer Brian Mundubile…

When Zambians vote on 13 August, they will choose between the governing United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by political newcomer Brian Mundubile…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

When Zambians vote on 13 August, they will choose between the governing United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by political newcomer Brian Mundubile and supported by former Patriotic Front structures.

The closely fought election will measure the opposition’s appeal while also functioning as a verdict on President Hakainde Hichilema’s record. His administration points to progress in debt restructuring, economic growth and inflation, although the rising cost of living remains a central concern for voters.

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The vote comes against a backdrop of allegations of state interference, limits on opposition activity and contentious legislative changes. Together, those issues have made the election an important test of the strength of Zambia’s democracy.