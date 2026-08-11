Trump secretly flown from Turkey on military jet amid fears of Iranian attack

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Trump was secretly moved from Turkey aboard a military jet amid fears of an Iranian attack ANKARA/LONDON – A covert security operation last month moved US President Donald…

Trump was secretly moved from Turkey aboard a military jet amid fears of an Iranian attack ANKARA/LONDON – A covert security operation last month moved US President Donald…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Trump was secretly moved from Turkey aboard a military jet amid fears of an Iranian attack

ANKARA/LONDON – A covert security operation last month moved US President Donald Trump out of Turkey on a military aircraft, concealing his location amid concerns over threats connected to the conflict with Iran, according to a US official familiar with the plan.

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The Washington Post first disclosed the operation, which reportedly involved a catering truck transporting Trump in secret to a C-32 military aircraft. The plane then flew from Ankara to RAF Mildenhall in Britain.

After landing, Trump was quietly transferred from the C-32 to an older Air Force One aircraft. He later appeared publicly before cameras and boarded a newer Boeing 747 donated by Qatar.

The White House did not challenge the account. Communications Director Steven Cheung said the newer aircraft had high-level security protocols intended to safeguard the president and his staff.

Cheung had earlier said the government could use “distraction and misdirection” as part of efforts to protect Trump.

Trump announced on July 8 that he would travel from Turkey to Britain aboard the “former Air Force One,” saying he wanted to make the trip “for old time’s sake.” He said the newer Qatar-donated plane would fly separately to Mildenhall, where troops would have an opportunity to see it.

According to the newly reported account, however, Trump left the older aircraft secretly in Ankara and boarded the C-32. Journalists travelling with him did not know where he was.

Reporters remaining aboard the older Air Force One were told to pull down the aircraft’s window shades, according to a press pool report issued that day.

Trump later told reporters they might have been aboard a “dangerous flight” because of security threats. When asked whether he knew of a credible threat from Iran, he said he faced threats “all the time” and called himself “No. 1 on their list.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, described the undisclosed journey as “downright scary” and said Congress should receive a briefing on the security precautions used during the operation.

NBC News had previously reported that the Secret Service recommended Trump travel on the older Air Force One because the newer Qatari aircraft had not yet been fitted with all the security features of the presidential plane.

The Qatar-donated Boeing 747, estimated to be worth about $400 million, has generated controversy since Qatar’s government gave it to Trump. The president has said it would undergo extensive upgrades to strengthen its security systems.

Questions about the aircraft’s eventual use have persisted. Trump’s son Eric said last week that a different Air Force One would be displayed at the president’s planned library and museum in Miami.

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