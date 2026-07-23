Somali electoral commission delays Galmudug elections to July 30

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Thursday July 23, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission has delayed local council and parliamentary elections in Galmudug State, setting July 30, 2026, as the new date for the polls.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, the commission said it acted after reviewing the state of electoral preparations and considering requests from political parties for additional time to complete their arrangements.

Candidate application processing will remain open until July 25, 2026, under the revised election calendar.

The Galmudug elections are now scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026.

The commission urged political parties and other stakeholders to make use of the extension as they prepare for elections that are free, fair and conducted within the law.

It said it would maintain coordination with stakeholders to complete outstanding preparations and ensure the vote goes ahead on the new schedule.

Political parties have continued their campaigns and public gatherings in major Galmudug towns while the commission moves forward with election preparations.