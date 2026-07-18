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Somali Delegation Praises Tanzania’s Blue Economy Expertise

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 18, 2026 2 min read
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Tanzania’s expertise in the blue economy impresses the visiting delegation from Somalia
Somali Delegation Praises Tanzania’s Blue Economy Expertise

Esther TakwaSaturday July 18, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM: Somalia says Tanzania’s experience in the blue economy has surpassed expectations, with a study visit giving its officials practical knowledge expected to support marine-sector development and benefit Somali citizens. Tanzaniatravel guide

Mr Ahmed Sheikh Abdullahi Warsame, who led the Somali delegation, said the mission provided important lessons on the development and use of marine resources. Mr Warsame is Director of Economic Affairs in the East African Department at Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Speaking at the end of the visit, Mr Warsame said the knowledge acquired in Tanzania would help Somalia advance its blue economy agenda while improving livelihoods across the country.

“The visit has been very good. We have learnt many things that went beyond our expectations, and this will bring great benefits to the people of Somalia,” he said.

The delegation travelled to Tanzania to draw from the country’s blue economy experience, as nations increasingly look to fisheries, maritime transport, tourism and other ocean-based activities as pillars of sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Mr Francis Makusaro, a Senior Economist at Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, thanked the Federal Government of Somalia for choosing Tanzania for the training programme.

He said Somalia’s decision reflected the close and enduring ties between the two countries, relations that their leaders have cultivated over many years.

Moreover, he said Tanzania is ready to deepen collaboration with Somalia through knowledge exchange and partnerships focused on the sustainable use of marine resources to drive economic growth.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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