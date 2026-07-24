Somali Cabinet Approves Four Judicial Service Commission Members

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Friday July 24, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Cabinet moved to bolster oversight of the country’s courts on Thursday, approving four members of the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) at its weekly meeting in Mogadishu.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama chaired the session.

The Cabinet endorsed two senior lawyers and two legal experts for five-year terms on the commission once the approval process is finalized.

The appointees are Mohamed-deeq Moallim Aden, Maryan Sheikh Osman, Abdirisaq Mohamed Ismail and Abdiqadir Ali Moallim.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs nominated the four in line with Article 145 of Somalia’s 2026 Constitution.

They are the commission’s only appointed members, while the remaining seats will be filled by officials serving automatically because of the positions they hold.

Those members include the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, the attorney general, the chairpersons of the high courts of the federal member states and the Banadir Regional Administration, and the chairperson of the Independent Human Rights Commission.

The Judicial Service Commission operates as an independent institution tasked with reforming, managing and overseeing Somalia’s judicial branch.

Its mandate is designed to reinforce judicial accountability, uphold the right to fair trials and shield the courts from outside interference.