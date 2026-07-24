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Friday, July 24, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Amnesty International renews call for Ghana to pass anti-witchcraft bill
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Amnesty International renews call for Ghana to pass anti-witchcraft bill

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By Adam Omar July 24, 2026 1 min read
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Ghana's MPs Urged to Pass Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill Now

Six years after the killing of 90-year-old Akua Denteh shocked the nation, Amnesty International is pressing Ghanaian authorities to end what it describes as a dangerous delay in passing the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill. The human rights organization says the slow pace of action is leaving victims without the protection the state is obliged to provide.

Akua Denteh was lynched on July 23, 2020, after being branded a witch. Video from the attack showed two women beating her in disturbing scenes that drew widespread outrage. In 2023, the two were found guilty of manslaughter and each received a 12-year prison sentence.

Amnesty said in a statement that the threat has not ended with that conviction, warning that many women accused of witchcraft are still being forced to abandon their homes and communities because they fear for their lives.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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