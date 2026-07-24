Puntland State Appoints New Military Commanders Amid Mudug Security Buildup

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Somalia: Puntland State Names New Military Commanders as Mudug Security Push Expands

AXADLE, Somalia – Puntland State has moved to tighten its military posture in Somalia’s central Mudug region, naming new commanders and sending additional forces as officials respond to rising security concerns.

A directive issued on July 22 by the Puntland State Darawiish Forces confirmed leadership changes within the Gadaale Unit of the 60th Division, describing the move as part of a broader command restructuring.

Under the order, Captain Mohamed Ali Adan takes over as commander of the unit, while First Lieutenant Ahmed Qorane Mahmoud has been appointed chief of staff. The directive was signed by Puntland State Darawiish Forces Commander Brig. Gen. Adan Abdi Hashi.

The military command also directed all concerned units to work closely with the newly assigned officers and support them in carrying out their responsibilities.

The appointments come alongside a reported expansion of Puntland State’s military presence in Mudug, where additional troops have been deployed and security alert levels have risen in recent weeks.

Puntland State officials have not publicly stated what prompted the buildup, but the measures coincide with persistent security challenges affecting parts of central Somalia.

Somalia’s federal government is planning to recruit militia from within Puntland State in what critics allege is an attempt to weaken security and stability in the northeastern Federal State, as a political rift between Mogadishu and Garowe continues.

Puntland State and the federal government remain divided over constitutional changes, elections and the balance of power, issues that have further strained relations between the two sides.

AXADLETM