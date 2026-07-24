Lima fire kills 10, including five children, in Peru’s capital

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A fast-moving blaze tore through a poor district of Peru’s capital, Lima, leaving 10 people dead, injuring two others and reducing two homes to rubble.

Peru’s civil defence authorities reported the additional injuries yesterday as families and neighbours began sifting through the charred remains.

Relatives said the victims included five adults and five children.

Charred debris remains at the scene of the Lima fire that claimed ten lives

Police chief Oscar Arriola said those killed included “nine members of one family, five of whom are minors”.

Peruvian media reported that the fire may have been set by extortionists who had been threatening businesses in the area.

Colonel John Lujan, who is leading the inquiry, said investigators are examining several lines of evidence, including “a possible deliberate act or a case of extortion”.

Children watch from a neighbouring home beside the property where the deadly fire began

Gina Vilchez, who survived the blaze, told reporters she managed to escape the home with her children.

“There are 17 of us. Ten have died and seven of us were saved,” she said, while other relatives showed journalists photos and video capturing frantic efforts to reach those trapped inside as flames consumed the dwelling.

Peru’s president-elect Keiko Fujimori went to the devastated site and described the deaths as “a terrible massacre”.

“What people are asking for is order and security, and that is the first thing we are going to do next week,” Mr Fujimori said.