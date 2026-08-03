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Somalia’s Ruling Party Secures Expected Victory in Galmudug Local Elections

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 3, 2026 2 min read
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Somalia’s Ruling Party Secures Expected Victory in Galmudug Local Elections
Somalia’s Ruling Party Secures Expected Victory in Galmudug Local Elections

Somalia’s ruling Justice and Solidarity Party has secured a decisive win in local council elections in the central state of Galmudug, a result that could give it added momentum before the region’s next presidential vote.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The party, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, won 135,247 of the 193,451 valid ballots cast, according to official results released Monday by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. It captured 63 of the 189 local council seats contested.

Towfiiq political organization finished second, collecting 26,003 votes and 12 seats. Sincad secured six seats with 12,862 votes, while Karaamo took five seats after receiving 10,668 votes.

The Galmudug election was only the second local poll conducted in a Somali federal member state under the country’s one-person, one-vote system. The model forms part of the federal government’s effort to move away from Somalia’s long-standing clan-based indirect electoral process and toward direct voting.

The result came as little surprise to political observers, who said the ruling party held substantial organizational and political advantages before campaigning began.

The vote is also expected to influence the forthcoming election for Galmudug’s president, although no date has been set. Analysts have identified Liban Shuluq, regarded widely as the preferred candidate of President Mohamud and the federal government, as a leading contender for the regional post.

Opposition politicians and several political organizations have challenged the credibility of the process, saying candidates did not compete on equal terms. The federal government and the electoral commission have rejected the allegations and maintained that the election was conducted in line with the law.

Axadle was the first to report the results.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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