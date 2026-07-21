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Puntland State Security Force and Dervish forces exchange fire in Bari region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 21, 2026 1 min read
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PSF, Puntland Dervish forces exchange fire in Bari region
Puntland State Security Force and Dervish forces exchange fire in Bari region

Monday July 20, 2026

Bosaso (AX) — A tense confrontation between Puntland State Security Forces (PSF) and Puntland State Dervish troops briefly disrupted travel and unsettled residents in the Laag area of the Bari region on Monday before officials stepped in to calm the situation.

The incident unfolded after PSF personnel traveling from Bosaso toward Hafun district were halted at a bridge near Laag. Local reports said the stop triggered a standoff, followed by a short exchange of gunfire between the two forces.

Residents said the shooting brought traffic along the road to a halt and sparked fear and anxiety across the area.

Sources said tensions between the two forces in the area had been building for some time.

The Puntland State administration and military command had not immediately issued a statement explaining what prompted the clash or confirming whether any casualties occurred.

Security sources said officials from the Puntland State Dervish Command later held talks with PSF leaders, resulting in an agreement aimed at easing the tensions.

Informed sources said the agreement required PSF troops to return to Bosaso, bringing the Laag standoff to an end and averting a possible escalation into broader fighting.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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