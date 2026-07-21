Somali Football Chief Hopes FIFA President Visits Mogadishu

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Monday July 20, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s invitation to attend the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup could provide a landmark platform for the country’s game, Somali Football Federation Chairman Ali Shiine said.

In an interview with Somali National Television on Sunday, Shiine said Somalia is among the countries invited to take part in events surrounding the tournament’s later rounds, including the semifinals and final.

He called the invitation a significant distinction for the Somali Football Federation (SFF).

“I met with leading football officials from around the world, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and we discussed the state of Somali football and its development,” Shiine said.

FIFA, he said, has shown an interest in deepening its relationship with Somalia. Shiine added that he hopes Infantino will travel to Mogadishu before the end of the year.

If it takes place, the trip would be the first visit to Somalia by a FIFA president.

Shiine also spoke about Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s exclusion from the 2026 World Cup after U.S. authorities denied him entry.

He said the issue has been raised in discussions between FIFA and the Somali government, adding that officials hope such an episode is not repeated.

Artan, regarded as one of Africa’s leading football officials, was recognized as Africa’s best male referee in 2025. He was refused entry last week after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Istanbul.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Artan was “inadmissible due to vetting concerns.”

A person familiar with the matter said Artan is nevertheless expected to be paid his full tournament fee, despite not being assigned to officiate matches. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The final amount of the fee is expected to be set after the tournament ends next month.

Shiine said the enlarged 48-team format for the 2026 World Cup gives African nations a greater opening to advance deeper into the competition.

He said football across Africa is progressing quickly, with emerging teams from the continent becoming increasingly competitive.

East African nations, Shiine added, may be particularly well placed to seize future opportunities.

“I hope that in the coming years we will see countries from East Africa appearing in the World Cup for the first time,” he said.

The SFF chairman urged Somali supporters to stand behind players, invest in the sport and help create a future in which Somalia can contend for World Cup qualification.