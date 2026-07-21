Somalia, U.S. Discuss Horn of Africa Stability and New Cooperation

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Somalia, U.S. explore deeper ties as Horn of Africa security concerns grow

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) — Somalia and the United States are seeking closer cooperation on security, investment and regional stability, following talks between Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali and Massad Boulos, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser on Arab and African affairs.

During the meeting, the officials discussed ways to broaden bilateral ties. Both sides also renewed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks covered stronger security coordination, ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, and prospects for expanding economic partnerships and attracting investment.

The officials also reviewed developments across the Horn of Africa, including security challenges in the Red Sea and the role of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) in advancing the country’s security priorities.

Somalia and the United States reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace and stability, while pledging to continue cooperation that strengthens Somali security institutions and advances the country’s long-term development goals.

The discussions took place as Somalia and its international partners work to build more capable security institutions, confront armed militant groups, and promote increased economic engagement and investment in the country.

AXADLETM