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Nigeria Sentences Ansaru Terror Group Leaders to Life in Prison

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By Adam Omar July 21, 2026 1 min read
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Ansaru Terror Group Chiefs Get Life Sentences in Nigeria
Nigeria Sentences Ansaru Terror Group Leaders to Life in Prison

Two senior Ansaru figures will spend life in prison after admitting to 32 terrorism-related offences at Nigeria’s Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants, identified as the terrorist group’s leader and deputy, pleaded guilty to charges including terrorism, financing terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining and the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

The court convicted both men on every count and handed down life sentences for the gravest offences. Their arrests came during a 2025 intelligence-led operation that authorities hailed as a major breakthrough against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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