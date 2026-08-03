Brazil President Lula in “great shape” as he formally launches fourth-term bid

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared himself “in great shape” as he formally launched his bid for October’s election, setting the stage for a campaign unfolding under mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

At 80, Mr Lula — one of the defining figures of the Latin American left — is pursuing a fourth and final term. His campaign presents him as an experienced steward for unsettled times and a counterweight to the far right’s growing influence around the world.

Although Mr Trump’s name went unspoken at the Workers’ Party (PT) convention in Sao Paulo, Lula and other prominent left-wing figures repeatedly returned to the question of Brazil’s sovereignty. Their remarks came as trade tensions and diplomatic disputes with Washington continue to cast a shadow over the election.

“I want to be prepared so that no one invades this country,” Mr Lula said, calling for increased investment in defense.

Mr Lula is considered a titan of the Latin American left

In Brazil, he inspires fierce loyalty and equally intense opposition, and his most recent election victory came by the narrowest of margins.

His supporters credit social programs with lifting millions of people from poverty. Critics, pointing out that the PT has governed for around 17 of the past 24 years, say persistent challenges including crime and corruption remain unresolved.

“I’m here today because Lula’s policies changed my life and my family’s. Thanks to him, we own our own home today,” said Cristiane Rosa Julho, a 51-year-old social worker.

Lula’s last lap

In his speech, Mr Lula attributed his energy to regular exercise and insisted that he remained “in great shape”.

“I want to fight against old age. I don’t want to be shuffling along,” he said.

Brazil’s constitution permits presidents to serve two consecutive terms. They may seek office again after a break, with no lifetime cap on the total number of terms.

“The world is in turmoil. Today, we face wars and the rise of the far right. In times of rough seas like these, you need a reliable, experienced sailor,” said former finance minister Fernando Haddad, who is running for governor of Sao Paulo state.

Former finance minister Fernando Haddad also addressed the convention

Mr Lula said he would not seek another term after a fourth presidency, joking that he and his wife, Rosangela, 59, would be “going on vacation to focus on romance for another 20 years”.

His principal challenger is Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The 45-year-old senator assumed the role after his father was convicted of plotting a coup to stop Mr Lula from taking power in 2023.

The Bolsonaro family is allied with Mr Trump, who has supported several successful right-wing candidates across Latin America, as well as with Argentina’s controversial libertarian president, Javier Milei.

“In Brazil, we do not accept anyone sticking their nose where it does not belong,” Mr Lula said last week.

At the convention, he also addressed international interest in Brazil’s vast reserves of critical minerals, warning that “neither the Chinese, nor the Americans, nor the French are going to get their hands on our rare earths”.

Mr Milei with Flavio Bolsonaro

Mr Milei has meanwhile revived his verbal attacks on Mr Lula, deepening a diplomatic dispute that erupted last week when he called the Brazilian president a criminal.

“He’s a thief, he’s corrupt, he’s been convicted of theft and corruption, he’s been in prison, so it’s true that we can call him a convict,” Mr Milei said of Mr Lula in an interview with LN+.

Asked why he had adopted such an aggressive stance toward Mr Lula, Mr Milei replied: “Don’t you think it’s aggressive when someone steals from you? Calling a thief a ‘thief’ is far less serious than the act of stealing itself.”

“They released him [Lula] because of an administrative error, not because he’s innocent. Therefore, he’s a thief and a corrupt official,” the Argentine leader said.

“I’m doing this because I’m a champion of the ideals of freedom,” he added.

Imposed tariffs

In July, the United States imposed two rounds of tariffs on Brazilian goods, accusing the country of unfair trade practices.

Last year, members of the Bolsonaro family welcomed tariffs imposed by Mr Trump’s administration in retaliation for the trial of Jair Bolsonaro. Most of those measures were later lifted following diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at the PT convention, Lula’s vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, referred to the coup plot and Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on Brazil’s electronic voting system — an issue Flavio Bolsonaro had again raised concerns about last week.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe in the popular vote shouldn’t even run for president. The electronic voting machine is so competent that it won’t accept votes from Argentines or Americans,” he said.

A recent poll by the Datafolha institute found that 48% of respondents would support Mr Lula in a second-round vote, compared with 43 percent for Flavio Bolsonaro.