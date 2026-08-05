Puntland State Forces Seize Government-Held Camp in Somalia’s Galkayo

Follow Somalia

Wednesday August 5, 2026

A confrontation between Somalia’s federal authorities and the semi-autonomous Puntland State administration erupted Wednesday when Puntland State forces seized a camp occupied by troops loyal to Mogadishu.

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni described the assault, carried out near the airport in northern Galkayo, as “a planned security operation” intended to deliver a “clear message to anyone working against the Puntland State government”.

“The operation targeted a camp where the federal government has recently been transporting weapons, military equipment and troops in an attempt to undermine Puntland State’s security and stability,” he claimed.

Deni said his administration had repeatedly voiced concerns about decisions taken by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, though he did not provide further details.

“These actions are disrupting Somalia’s already fragile peace and, in particular, threatening the long-standing stability of Puntland State, which has remained peaceful for many years,” he said.

Government-held camp overrun

Heavily armed Puntland State troops, supported by military vehicles, moved against the camp on Wednesday morning. The facility was located close to the airport in northern Galkayo city.

The base had been held by forces once aligned with Puntland State authorities. Their commanders recently switched allegiance to the federal government in Mogadishu.

Undated video shared on social media appeared to show men claiming to be Puntland State fighters taking control of a military facility, although the location shown could not be independently established.

Puntland State police said in a brief statement that local forces had “successfully concluded a planned security operation” and arrested more than 100 people.

The statement said the operation also resulted in the seizure of “weapons, vehicles and military equipment, including firearms, ammunition, police uniforms, handcuffs, police boots and other supplies”.

Residents of Galkayo told the AFP news agency that mortar fire could be heard during more than an hour of fighting, with some rounds landing in residential areas. Casualties were reported, but no precise figures were immediately available.

Resident Mohamed Jama told AFP by telephone that the clashes had stopped.

“Puntland State forces took control of the camp where the fighting occurred, while the opposing forces aligned with the federal government withdrew to southern Galkayo after being overpowered,” another resident, Abdiqani Muse, said.

No immediate reaction

The federal government and commanders of the rival forces had not immediately responded to Puntland State’s account of the operation.

The clash is the latest in a series of confrontations between Somalia’s central government and regional administrations.

In March, federal troops attacked and removed the leader of South West State. Fighting also erupted in August last year between the federal army and forces from Jubaland, leaving a number of soldiers dead.

The disputes are partly rooted in President Mohamud’s decision in March to amend Somalia’s constitution ahead of planned elections. Opposition parties and political rivals reject the changes, portraying them as an attempt by the president to extend his power.

Somalia remains deeply divided along regional lines, and Puntland State President Deni has emerged as a prominent critic of Mohamud’s drive to centralise governance.