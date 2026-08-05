Jersey Bulls sign Mohamed, a midfielder from Somalia

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Brent Pilnick, BBC SportWednesday August 5, 2026

Jarma Mohamed has been capped at international level by Somalia

Jersey Bulls have moved quickly to add international experience to their midfield, signing Somalia international Jarma Mohamed.

The 19-year-old has relocated to the island for work and will join the Bulls as they prepare for their Isthmian League South Central campaign.

Mohamed previously spent time in the academies at Manchester City, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic, alongside experience in non-league football.

“He’s a young lad that’s had a great pedigree and a great upbringing in the game,” Jersey bulls manager Elliot Powell told BBC Sport.

“But like 99.9% of people that are in academies they have to think about life after football at some point if they don’t quite make it professionally at the first stab.

“He’s looking at Jersey as an option to move away, get his head back on his football and enjoy himself again, because he’s had a couple of years where he’s bounced around a couple of different clubs both professionally and then in non-league.

“It’s an opportunity for Jarma to press the reset button, work over here and develop his skills outside of football, but also hopefully use Jersey Bulls as a platform to maybe springboard and re-launch his career again as well.”

Mohamed arrives during a period of change for the island side, with several established players departing over the summer.

Long-serving defender Luke Campbell and experienced midfielder Adam Trotter have left the club, along with winger Rai Dos Santos.

He becomes the islanders’ second international addition, following the return of former Bulls winger Sami Henia-Kamau after spells with Swansea City and Hull City, as well as a cap for Kenya.

Powell believes Mohamed can help replace Trotter, a key figure in the Jersey side that reached the play-offs during its first season in the eighth tier of English football.

“He’s got great experience already at 19, but still brings that youthful energy, which I think is really important for us as we go into another slog of a season needing that new energy and exuberance,” he said.

“So we’re really happy to have him, I think he’ll add a lot to our midfield.

“He’s a really combative sort of powerful midfielder, he’ll be there to break things up and get us on the front foot and I think fans will really enjoy his sort of style of play because he’s up and at them, he’s aggressive and it’s what we need in the middle of the park now. “