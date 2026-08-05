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Thursday, August 6, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Sheikh Sharif Blames Hassan Sheikh as Gaalkayo Violence Deepens Political Rift
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Sheikh Sharif Blames Hassan Sheikh as Gaalkayo Violence Deepens Political Rift

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 5, 2026 1 min read
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Sheikh Sharif Blames Hassan Sheikh as Gaalkayo Violence Deepens Political Rift
Sheikh Sharif Blames Hassan Sheikh as Gaalkayo Violence Deepens Political Rift

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Deadly clashes in the central town of Gaalkayo have intensified Somalia’s political tensions, prompting former President Sheikh Sharif to condemn the violence and call for an immediate halt to the fighting.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Sheikh Sharif expressed condolences to those affected by the unrest and placed responsibility for what he called Somalia’s deepening political crisis and armed conflict on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He singled out Gaalkayo, in the Mudug region, as a particularly concerning flashpoint.

Sheikh Sharif also alleged that the government was using national security forces for political purposes rather than concentrating state resources on the campaign against the militant group Al-Shabaab. He warned that such deployments could widen existing divisions across Somali society.

The former president appealed to Somalis to protect peace and social cohesion, saying political disagreements should be settled through dialogue and reconciliation instead of violence.

He said Somalia urgently needed political stability, compromise and national unity to contain further tensions and protect the country’s security and cohesion.

The federal government had not immediately responded to Sheikh Sharif’s comments.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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