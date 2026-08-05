Greek man kept father's body in freezer to collect pension

Follow World

A 55-year-old Greek man was arrested after police allegedly found his father’s body in a freezer, where it had been kept for two-and-a-half years while the son continued collecting the pension, according to media reports.

The man was detained in Mystras, on the Peloponnese peninsula. He told police that his father, who would now be 90, had died from natural causes, the ANA news agency reported.

Investigators were initially told that the elderly man had moved to Athens to live.

Police later found his body inside a freezer in the basement of a former hotel that had been converted into housing.