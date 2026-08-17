 Skip to content
Monday, August 17, 2026 3 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Sunrise 05:57
Muqdisho 23°C
Breaking: DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak becomes deadliest in the country’s history
Breaking News
DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak becomes deadliest in the country’s historyPuntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in GalkayoU.S. Names Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz Deputy Chief of Mission to SomaliaFires on island near Athens kill two, force hundreds to evacuatePuntland State and Danab Forces Agree to Biometric Registration and ReintegrationIndonesia Earthquake Kills 53 as Aftershocks Hamper Rescue EffortsDR Congo’s Ebola outbreak becomes deadliest in the country’s historyPuntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in GalkayoU.S. Names Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz Deputy Chief of Mission to SomaliaFires on island near Athens kill two, force hundreds to evacuatePuntland State and Danab Forces Agree to Biometric Registration and ReintegrationIndonesia Earthquake Kills 53 as Aftershocks Hamper Rescue Efforts
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Puntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in Galkayo

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 17, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 42 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Puntland asks Galmudug to return forces accused of causing unrest in Galkayo town

Garowe (AX) — A widening dispute between Puntland State and the federal government has spilled into relations with neighboring Galmudug, as Puntland State accused former security personnel who joined federal-aligned forces of helping fuel unrest in Galkayo and demanded their return.

Speaking at a news conference in Garowe on Saturday, Puntland State Minister of Youth and Sports Mahmoud Aydiid Dirir labeled the former soldiers criminals. He alleged they moved into Galmudug after taking part in attempts to destabilize Galkayo.

- Advertisement -

“The troops who wanted to cause chaos, some of whom were said to be federal troops, have defected to Galmudug,” Dirir said. “Galmudug should return them. Puntland State should hold criminals in its hands,” he said.

Dirir further accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of deepening the friction between Puntland State and Galmudug, claiming the federal government was attempting to drive a divide between the neighboring administrations.

The minister spoke as Hassan Sheikh visited Dhusamareb, Galmudug’s capital, with plans to travel to Galkayo, where Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni is currently based.

News of the planned visit has added to tensions between Puntland State and the federal government. Puntland State had earlier placed its security and defense forces on alert amid concerns over Hassan Sheikh’s proposed trip to southern Galkayo.

Galmudug has dismissed those concerns, arguing that Somalia’s president has a constitutional right to visit any part of the country.

The latest standoff follows a succession of security operations by Puntland State forces against military units aligned with the federal government. In recent operations, Puntland State forces have seized control of several military bases, including sites in Bosaso and Galkayo.

The confrontation has placed further strain on Puntland State’s relationship with the federal government, while disagreements over political authority, security forces and military bases increasingly shape ties between Puntland State and Galmudug.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,302 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.