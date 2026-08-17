Puntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in Galkayo

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Speaking at a news conference in Garowe on Saturday, Puntland State Minister of Youth and Sports Mahmoud Aydiid Dirir labeled the former soldiers criminals. He alleged they moved…

Garowe (AX) — A widening dispute between Puntland State and the federal government has spilled into relations with neighboring Galmudug, as Puntland State accused former security personnel who…

Garowe (AX) — A widening dispute between Puntland State and the federal government has spilled into relations with neighboring Galmudug, as Puntland State accused former security personnel who…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Garowe (AX) — A widening dispute between Puntland State and the federal government has spilled into relations with neighboring Galmudug, as Puntland State accused former security personnel who joined federal-aligned forces of helping fuel unrest in Galkayo and demanded their return.

Speaking at a news conference in Garowe on Saturday, Puntland State Minister of Youth and Sports Mahmoud Aydiid Dirir labeled the former soldiers criminals. He alleged they moved into Galmudug after taking part in attempts to destabilize Galkayo.

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“The troops who wanted to cause chaos, some of whom were said to be federal troops, have defected to Galmudug,” Dirir said. “Galmudug should return them. Puntland State should hold criminals in its hands,” he said.

Dirir further accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of deepening the friction between Puntland State and Galmudug, claiming the federal government was attempting to drive a divide between the neighboring administrations.

The minister spoke as Hassan Sheikh visited Dhusamareb, Galmudug’s capital, with plans to travel to Galkayo, where Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni is currently based.

News of the planned visit has added to tensions between Puntland State and the federal government. Puntland State had earlier placed its security and defense forces on alert amid concerns over Hassan Sheikh’s proposed trip to southern Galkayo.

Galmudug has dismissed those concerns, arguing that Somalia’s president has a constitutional right to visit any part of the country.

The latest standoff follows a succession of security operations by Puntland State forces against military units aligned with the federal government. In recent operations, Puntland State forces have seized control of several military bases, including sites in Bosaso and Galkayo.

The confrontation has placed further strain on Puntland State’s relationship with the federal government, while disagreements over political authority, security forces and military bases increasingly shape ties between Puntland State and Galmudug.