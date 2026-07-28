Northeastern president condemns MPs who defected to North Western State of Somalia

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Tuesday July 28, 2026

Las Anod (AX) — Northeastern regional state President Abdikadir Ahmed Ali Firdhiye has sharply denounced parliamentarians from his administration who recently defected to North Western State of Somalia, arguing that their departure eroded public confidence while opening the door for more committed lawmakers to take their seats.

Firdhiye said he alerted the parliamentary speaker in March 2026 that several lawmakers were preparing to travel to Hargeisa. No immediate steps were taken, he added, because the removal of legislators remained a sensitive and contentious matter.

“They have made a shameful decision, but we are honored that people who do not trust the principles of the administration are leaving us,” Firdhiye said. “This will allow us to replace them with people who are committed to the interests of the Northeastern State.”

The president said lawmakers with political grievances should have addressed their concerns through the administration’s institutions instead of departing and aligning themselves with another side.

Firdhiye conceded that the Northeastern administration continues to confront development difficulties, with many projects still not fully extending across the region.

Those shortcomings, however, do not strip the administration of its legitimacy, he said, noting that other regional states in Somalia experienced similar challenges during their formative stages.

Firdhiye further accused North Western State of Somalia of mounting a coordinated political and media effort aimed at weakening the Northeastern administration.

He maintained that the lawmakers’ decision to join North Western State of Somalia would have no effect on the administration’s existence or legitimacy.

The president also warned North Western State of Somalia against what he called continued interference in territories controlled by the Northeastern administration, saying it would bear responsibility for any insecurity arising in those areas.

Six members of the Northeastern regional state parliament recently gave up their seats and announced that they were joining North Western State of Somalia.