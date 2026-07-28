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US singer D4vd to stand trial in teenage girl’s murder

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed July 28, 2026 1 min read
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US singer D4vd to stand trial over murder of teenage girl

A judge has ordered US singer D4vd to face trial on charges of murder and dismembering a teenage girl.

The 21-year-old artist, born David Anthony Burke, was charged in April in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered last September, just days after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo found that prosecutors had presented enough incriminating evidence to move the case forward following a five-day hearing.

D4vd gained widespread attention in 2022 after his track “Romantic Homicide” exploded on TikTok and became a viral hit.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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