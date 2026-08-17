 Skip to content
Monday, August 17, 2026 3 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Dhuhr 12:02
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: Kushner to Hold Talks With Netanyahu After Hamas Meeting
Breaking News
Kushner to Hold Talks With Netanyahu After Hamas MeetingSomali Airlines Expected to Resume Flights Next Month After 35-Year HiatusHeavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Laftagareen Forces Claim City SeizedHichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections11-Year-Old Boy Missing Following Hippo Attack in GarissaIran Disputes Qatar and Kuwait Accounts of Captured PilotsKushner to Hold Talks With Netanyahu After Hamas MeetingSomali Airlines Expected to Resume Flights Next Month After 35-Year HiatusHeavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia’s Baidoa as Laftagareen Forces Claim City SeizedHichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections11-Year-Old Boy Missing Following Hippo Attack in GarissaIran Disputes Qatar and Kuwait Accounts of Captured Pilots
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Kushner to Hold Talks With Netanyahu After Hamas Meeting

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 17, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 27 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Kushner to hold talks with Netanyahu after Hamas meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as Washington seeks to revive the US president’s Gaza peace plan following Kushner’s rare talks with Hamas representatives in Egypt.

A diplomatic source said Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya attended some of the meetings held in Cairo yesterday between mediators, Mr Kushner and Nickolay Mladenov, Mr Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza.

- Advertisement -

Egypt, which hosted the talks, released a photograph showing Mr Kushner seated alongside members of the Board of Peace, but Mr Al-Hayya was not visible in the image. Qatar and Turkey, important mediators alongside Egypt, also took part.

The encounter was Mr Kushner’s second known meeting with representatives of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated a terrorist movement by the United States.

President Trump said in late July that an agreement had been reached to fully disarm Hamas and other armed groups operating in Gaza.

But Mr Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in a vote scheduled for October, has publicly rejected the plan put forward by Mr Trump.

Under the phased arrangement described by President Trump, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza as disarmament advanced. An International Stabilization Force would then work alongside a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

Hamas has said it accepted the plan, while insisting that implementation would hinge on Israel fulfilling its own obligations first, including withdrawing from Gaza and ending attacks.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,797 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.