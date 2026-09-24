UNGA Leaders Seek Common Ground on Climate Crisis

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UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has convened a series of high-level meetings focused on climate action.

At the United Nations General Assembly, the wars in Iran and the future of AI governance may be commanding the loudest attention. But beyond the diplomatic arguments and…

At the United Nations General Assembly, the wars in Iran and the future of AI governance may be commanding the loudest attention. But beyond the diplomatic arguments and…

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At the United Nations General Assembly, the wars in Iran and the future of AI governance may be commanding the loudest attention. But beyond the diplomatic arguments and headline-making speeches, climate change is also shaping conversations across New York.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has convened a series of high-level meetings focused on climate action.

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He has urged governments worldwide to introduce firm plans for transitioning away from fossil fuels, including “clear timelines and protection for affected workers and communities”.

Several blocks from UN headquarters, climate activists brought that message to the steps of the New York Public Library, staging a fashion show designed to challenge the rise of fast fashion.

The models showcased clothing made from recycled materials, with many garments carrying hand-stitched messages and calls for action.

“Because of all the resources – water and human resources – put behind it, fast fashion has a huge impact on the climate crisis and not a lot of people are aware of that,” Pablo Amry told RTÉ News.

Mr Amry, who is from Mexico City, works with Sustaining All Life, a grassroots organisation that supports climate activists dealing with emotional stress.

The event coincided with New York Climate Week, which is taking place across the city alongside UNGA.

Ireland’s new youth climate delegate, Adam Ó Ceallaigh, travelled to New York to take part in the events.

“Hope is essential when it comes to climate action and I have hope every time I speak to somebody else who is working on the topic,” he said.

Watch the video to hear more.