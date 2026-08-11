Police investigate Widdecombe murder suspect in connection with Farage arson

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Joshua Kerry, 28, faces a murder charge over the death of the former Tory minister and Reform UK spokeswoman, who was found at her home in Devon last…

Police are examining whether the man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe may also have been involved in an alleged firebomb attack on Nigel Farage’s home, according to reports.

Police are examining whether the man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe may also have been involved in an alleged firebomb attack on Nigel Farage’s home, according to reports.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Police are examining whether the man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe may also have been involved in an alleged firebomb attack on Nigel Farage’s home, according to reports.

Joshua Kerry, 28, faces a murder charge over the death of the former Tory minister and Reform UK spokeswoman, who was found at her home in Devon last month.

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The Times first reported that counter-terrorism officers are now investigating Mr Kerry in connection with an incident at Mr Farage’s south London property last year.

The Reform UK leader told the Telegraph in April that, while he was away, a burning incendiary device had been pushed through his letterbox in early 2025 in what he described as an “outright arson attempt”.

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Devon

Counter-terrorism police reopened the investigation on Friday. CTP London said it had identified a line of inquiry that “may have been relevant” but had “not been identified and pursued by them at the time”.

Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, the police watchdog, is investigating the “conduct” of a CTP London staff member following an allegation that the employee “failed to identify and pursue a line of inquiry”.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Farage said: “Clearly counter-terrorism made some mistakes, which is why they referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police (Conduct).

“I understand this is a completely unprecedented move, and yes, this is directly linked to the murder of Ann Widdecombe, and I’m afraid I just can’t tell you any more than that at this stage.”