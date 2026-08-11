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Trump Says FIFA Would Make “Terrible Mistake” by Ousting Infantino

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
FIFA would make 'terrible mistake' ousting Infantino - Trump
Trump Says FIFA Would Make “Terrible Mistake” by Ousting Infantino

US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the football chief faces allegations of a workplace affair and mounting criticism over a failed private investment scheme.

“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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The president described the Italian-Swiss lawyer as “fantastic” and credited him with overseeing “the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented”.

“If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!” Mr Trump added.

Mr Infantino, who is due to seek re-election next March, has rejected allegations of wrongdoing. FIFA has also rallied behind its embattled leader, describing the criticism as “a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the organisation.

Several other football bodies, including the Confederation of African Football and South American governing body CONMEBOL, have likewise expressed support for the FIFA president.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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