Pumpkin Mosaic of David Attenborough Sets a World Record

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Sunnyfield Farm unveiled the artwork after creating the image to mark Attenborough’s 100th birthday in May, transforming thousands of autumn harvest vegetables into a detailed tribute.

More than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes have been arranged into a giant portrait of Britain’s best-known naturalist, David Attenborough, as a British farm set a new world record…

More than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes have been arranged into a giant portrait of Britain’s best-known naturalist, David Attenborough, as a British farm set a new world record…

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More than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes have been arranged into a giant portrait of Britain’s best-known naturalist, David Attenborough, as a British farm set a new world record for the largest squash mosaic.

Sunnyfield Farm unveiled the artwork after creating the image to mark Attenborough’s 100th birthday in May, transforming thousands of autumn harvest vegetables into a detailed tribute.

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Spanning 218.19 square metres, the mosaic surpassed the farm’s previous record, set in 2025 with a portrait of Ozzy Osbourne.

Guinness World Records senior adjudicator Pravin Patel confirmed the achievement at Tuesday’s unveiling, the BBC reported.