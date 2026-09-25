Knife attack at Polish abbey kills one and injures at least four

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Police said a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained following the assault at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw. ⁠

A knife attack at a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland killed one person and injured at least four others, local media reported.

A knife attack at a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland killed one person and injured at least four others, local media reported. Police said a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen…

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A knife attack at a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland killed one person and injured at least four others, local media reported.

Police said a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained following the assault at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw. ⁠

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Authorities had not immediately established a motive for the attack.

The violence took place at a Benedictine Sisters monastery located on the abbey grounds, according to local ‌media reports.

Police said all of the victims were taken to hospital, including three who suffered serious injuries.

“We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed ⁠away and Father Marek is in ‌serious condition; there are other casualties, but we ⁠do ‌not have further details,” Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.

“When I arrived, there ⁠was total panic; young people who ⁠had come out of the center witnessed it — they were saying, ‘some madman, some madman!'” she said.

Police remained at the scene as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the attack.