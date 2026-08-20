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Breaking: Russian-Backed Africa Corps Implicated in Civilian Deaths in Mali
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Russian-Backed Africa Corps Implicated in Civilian Deaths in Mali

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By Adam Omar August 20, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 36 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Russian-Backed Africa Corps Implicated in Mali Civilian Deaths

Six civilians were killed when more than 100 fighters from the Russian government-controlled Africa Corps, accompanied by Malian soldiers, raided a village in the Mopti region, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), which is urging Malian authorities to launch a “prompt and impartial” investigation.

HRW said the armed men arrived in pickup trucks and on motorcycles at about 5:00 a.m. on July 10. They allegedly beat local men and boys and questioned them over suspected ties to Islamist armed groups before shooting six civilians who tried to flee.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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