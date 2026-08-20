Russian-Backed Africa Corps Implicated in Civilian Deaths in Mali

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HRW said the armed men arrived in pickup trucks and on motorcycles at about 5:00 a.m. on July 10. They allegedly beat local men and boys and questioned…

Six civilians were killed when more than 100 fighters from the Russian government-controlled Africa Corps, accompanied by Malian soldiers, raided a village in the Mopti region, according to…

Six civilians were killed when more than 100 fighters from the Russian government-controlled Africa Corps, accompanied by Malian soldiers, raided a village in the Mopti region, according to…

Six civilians were killed when more than 100 fighters from the Russian government-controlled Africa Corps, accompanied by Malian soldiers, raided a village in the Mopti region, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), which is urging Malian authorities to launch a “prompt and impartial” investigation.

HRW said the armed men arrived in pickup trucks and on motorcycles at about 5:00 a.m. on July 10. They allegedly beat local men and boys and questioned them over suspected ties to Islamist armed groups before shooting six civilians who tried to flee.