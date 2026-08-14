Somalia’s New House Speaker Pledges Stronger Global Parliamentary Ties

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Jama, a former Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, secured 142 votes in Monday’s parliamentary vote.

Somalia’s new Speaker of the House of the People, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, has moved quickly to build regional and international parliamentary ties, receiving congratulations from legislative leaders…

By Nuri AdenThursday August 13, 2026 Somalia’s new Speaker of the House of the People, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, has moved quickly to build regional and international parliamentary…

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By Nuri AdenThursday August 13, 2026

Somalia’s new Speaker of the House of the People, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, has moved quickly to build regional and international parliamentary ties, receiving congratulations from legislative leaders and institutions within days of his election in Mogadishu.

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Jama, a former Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, secured 142 votes in Monday’s parliamentary vote.

In remarks following his victory and in his first address to parliament, Jama promised to give greater prominence to Somalia’s parliamentary diplomacy and widen cooperation between the House of the People, foreign legislatures and international parliamentary organisations.

He said his background in diplomacy would support broader exchanges with overseas parliaments and help expand cooperation as Somalia works to strengthen its international partnerships.

Congratulatory messages

Djibouti was among the first to send its congratulations. On August 10, Jama spoke by telephone with Dileita Mohamed Dileita, speaker of Djibouti’s National Assembly, who congratulated him on taking office.

Jama thanked his counterpart for the warm wishes, describing Somalia’s relationship with Djibouti as one built on longstanding ties and close connections.

His diplomatic contacts continued the following day with a call involving Numan Kurtulmuş, speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly.

Kurtulmuş formally congratulated Jama on his election, while the two speakers discussed closer relations between their parliaments and expanded cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye.

Jama expressed his appreciation for the message and welcomed the close fraternal ties between Somalia and Türkiye.

On August 11, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, president of the Arab Parliament, also sent Jama a message congratulating him on his election.

Ties with Arab parliament

The discussions focused on deepening links between the Arab Parliament and Somalia’s House of the People, including increased coordination and cooperation on matters of shared interest.

Jama thanked the Arab Parliament president for his congratulations and said Somalia was prepared to reinforce parliamentary cooperation at both regional and international levels.

The messages arrive as Jama begins his tenure promising to make parliamentary diplomacy a stronger pillar of Somalia’s engagement with the outside world.

His election brings a speaker with government and diplomatic experience to the post, as Somalia’s parliament seeks closer institutional relationships with neighbouring states, regional organisations and legislatures worldwide.