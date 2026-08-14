Two people seriously injured after train derails in England

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The crash took place near Lewes, East Sussex.

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a Southern train carrying about 150 passengers derailed in southeast England.

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a Southern train carrying about 150 passengers derailed in southeast England. The crash took place near Lewes, East Sussex. - Advertisement…

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Two people have suffered serious injuries after a Southern train carrying about 150 passengers derailed in southeast England.

The crash took place near Lewes, East Sussex.

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British Transport Police (BTP) declared a major incident after three carriages overturned onto their sides, leaving passengers trapped inside the train.

The service, which was travelling from London Victoria to Eastbourne, has since been evacuated safely, the force said.

“There was a banging. Everything just went topsy turvy,” said the 56-year-old woman from the United States.

“It seemed like a really long time, but it probably was ten seconds of that before the carriage actually fell on the side.”

She said she ended up propped over another passenger and was “pretty banged up”.

As passengers began checking on one another, she said the emergency had brought people together. “These moments everybody kind of pulls together,” she added.

BTP said two patients are believed to have sustained serious injuries, while a further nine suffered less serious injuries.

“Patients have been assessed and treated at the scene, with some transported to local hospitals,” the force added.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said several passengers who did not need hospital treatment had been taken to a nearby community centre, where partner agencies were providing support.

“This remains a complex and ongoing multi-agency response,” a spokesperson said.

Fire engines, ambulances and police officers were deployed along Landport Road in Lewes, while a double-decker bus was parked near the community hub to take passengers on board.

One person was seen being carried away in an ambulance.

Images shared online showed at least two carriages lying on their sides, with two passengers standing on top of the train.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was “deeply concerned” by the derailment and was “working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers”.

BTP Assistant Chief Constable Ian Drummond-Smith said: “Our thoughts are of course with everyone affected, and I’d like to reassure the public that we’re supporting the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to establish exactly what’s happened.

“We’ll provide further information as soon as we are able.”

Deeply concerned of reports of a derailment involving a Southern train in Lewes, Sussex.

Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted.

We are working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers.

— Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) August 13, 2026