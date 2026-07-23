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HRW Says Niger’s Junta Deepens Repression Three Years On

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By Adam Omar July 23, 2026 1 min read
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Niger Denounces EU ‘Interference’ in Internal Affairs
Niger Accuses EU of Interfering in Internal Affairs

Three years after Niger’s military seized power, Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging the country’s international partners to reengage as the junta tightens its grip, dismantles democratic institutions and expands its crackdown on dissent.

HRW said in a statement that Niger’s military authorities have, over the past year, dissolved every political party and several independent unions, suspended dozens of civil society organizations and detained journalists under a sweeping cybercrime law. The junta has also revoked the nationality of political opponents, criminalized consensual same-sex relations and recently announced Niger’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The international community “should press the authorities to respect fundamental rights, release those arbitrarily detained, stop targeting political opponents and critics, and set out a credible path to civilian rule”, said HRW’s senior Sahel researcher, Ilaria Allegrozzi.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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