Former Sierra Leone President Returns Home After Treason Case Is Dropped

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Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan confirmed Koroma's departure in a post on X, saying he and other partners had “encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities…

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma departed Sierra Leone for Nigeria in January 2024 after the High Court granted him permission to seek medical treatment abroad, even as he…

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma departed Sierra Leone for Nigeria in January 2024 after the High Court granted him permission to seek medical treatment abroad, even as he…

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma departed Sierra Leone for Nigeria in January 2024 after the High Court granted him permission to seek medical treatment abroad, even as he faced treason charges. Authorities had indicted Koroma over his alleged involvement in a failed 2023 military bid to overthrow the government of President Julius Maada Bio.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan confirmed Koroma’s departure in a post on X, saying he and other partners had “encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return”.