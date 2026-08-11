Boakai Names Retired General to Lead Liberia’s Anti-Drug Agency

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The move follows a series of social media posts by a prominent activist alleging that Fitzgerald Biago, acting head of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, accepted a pickup…

Liberia is placing its drug fight in the hands of a seasoned military strategist as cocaine seizures reach record levels and allegations mount that trafficking networks have penetrated…

Liberia is placing its drug fight in the hands of a seasoned military strategist as cocaine seizures reach record levels and allegations mount that trafficking networks have penetrated…

Liberia is placing its drug fight in the hands of a seasoned military strategist as cocaine seizures reach record levels and allegations mount that trafficking networks have penetrated national security institutions. Retired General Daniel Ziankahn, who served as Defense Minister under President George Weah and now advises President Joseph Boakai, has been appointed to lead the campaign at a critical juncture.

The move follows a series of social media posts by a prominent activist alleging that Fitzgerald Biago, acting head of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, accepted a pickup truck from people suspected of links to the drug trade. Biago has denied the allegation.

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Analysts say Boakai’s choice to place the agency in the hands of one of Liberia’s most experienced military figures, rather than another career drug-enforcement official, signals a broader shift in strategy. The administration appears to be treating narcotics trafficking not simply as a policing challenge, but as a national security emergency.