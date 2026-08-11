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Boakai Names Retired General to Lead Liberia’s Anti-Drug Agency

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By Adam Omar August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
Boakai Names Retired General to Head Liberia's Anti-Drug Agency
Boakai Names Retired General to Lead Liberia’s Anti-Drug Agency

Liberia is placing its drug fight in the hands of a seasoned military strategist as cocaine seizures reach record levels and allegations mount that trafficking networks have penetrated national security institutions. Retired General Daniel Ziankahn, who served as Defense Minister under President George Weah and now advises President Joseph Boakai, has been appointed to lead the campaign at a critical juncture.

The move follows a series of social media posts by a prominent activist alleging that Fitzgerald Biago, acting head of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, accepted a pickup truck from people suspected of links to the drug trade. Biago has denied the allegation.

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Analysts say Boakai’s choice to place the agency in the hands of one of Liberia’s most experienced military figures, rather than another career drug-enforcement official, signals a broader shift in strategy. The administration appears to be treating narcotics trafficking not simply as a policing challenge, but as a national security emergency.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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