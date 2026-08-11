China to Deploy New Naval Escort Fleet to Gulf of Aden, Somali Waters

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The operation will be carried out by China’s 49th naval escort fleet in the region. It will replace the 48th fleet, which departed in October last year, according…

China will deploy a fresh naval escort fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia in mid-August, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday, continuing Beijing’s…

Tuesday August 11, 2026 China will deploy a fresh naval escort fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia in mid-August, the Ministry of National Defense…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Tuesday August 11, 2026

China will deploy a fresh naval escort fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia in mid-August, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday, continuing Beijing’s long-running mission to protect commercial shipping.

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The operation will be carried out by China’s 49th naval escort fleet in the region. It will replace the 48th fleet, which departed in October last year, according to a ministry statement.

The new flotilla comprises the guided-missile destroyer Kunming, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the comprehensive supply ship Luomahu, the statement said.

The ministry said the Chinese navy remains committed to developing and supporting a maritime community with a shared future, while helping protect global shipping lanes and promote regional peace and stability.

China has maintained a regular naval escort presence in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters since 2008 under relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. During that period, its forces have escorted more than 7,000 Chinese and foreign vessels and rescued, protected or provided assistance to ships in distress.

Chinese naval vessels have also taken part in evacuating Chinese citizens and foreign nationals from several war-torn countries.