 Skip to content
Thursday, August 13, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Man Tried to Join IS After Watching YouTube and TikTok Videos
Breaking News
Man Tried to Join IS After Watching YouTube and TikTok VideosRussia Releases Ailing Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman From DetentionSouth Sudan Embassy in Nairobi Closed After Four Months of Unpaid RentIceland witnesses a total solar eclipse described as “once in a lifetime”Somalia’s New Parliament Speaker Takes Office, Pledges Unity and Stronger OversightColombia Rescuers Find Woman Alive as Earthquake Death Toll Tops 240Man Tried to Join IS After Watching YouTube and TikTok VideosRussia Releases Ailing Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman From DetentionSouth Sudan Embassy in Nairobi Closed After Four Months of Unpaid RentIceland witnesses a total solar eclipse described as “once in a lifetime”Somalia’s New Parliament Speaker Takes Office, Pledges Unity and Stronger OversightColombia Rescuers Find Woman Alive as Earthquake Death Toll Tops 240
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Banadir Regional Appeals Court Releases Sadia Bajaaj After 122 Days in Custody

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 12, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 11 hours ago 1-minute read
Banadir regional appeals court releases Sadia Bajaaj after 122 days in custody
Banadir Regional Appeals Court Releases Sadia Bajaaj After 122 Days in Custody

Wednesday August 12, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — After 122 days behind bars, Sadia Moalim Ali, popularly known as Sadia Bajaaj, was released on Wednesday when the Banadir Regional Court of Appeal overturned her three-year prison sentence.

- Advertisement -

The appellate court ruled that the conviction lacked sufficient formal grounds in relation to the charges brought against her and ordered that she be freed.

Mohamed Sheikh Osman Said, one of Sadia’s defense lawyers, confirmed her release to Hiiraan Online and welcomed the ruling.

Sadia had spent more than four months in custody after being convicted of offenses linked to public incitement and abuse of power involving government officials.

Her arrest and the subsequent three-year sentence drew criticism from opposition politicians, human rights organizations and other members of Somali society. They called for a review of the case and demanded her release.

Rights groups and campaigners also pressed the Somali government and judicial authorities to reconsider her detention, raising concerns about her legal rights and family circumstances.

Wednesday’s ruling brought an end to Sadia’s 122-day imprisonment and nullified the three-year sentence previously handed down by the Banadir Regional Court.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,256 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.