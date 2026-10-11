RSF Drone Strike Kills 31 Civilians in Sudan

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At least 31 civilians were killed and 19 wounded after a drone strike hit a displacement camp in southeastern Sudan’s Blue Nile state, according to the Sudan Doctors…

At least 31 civilians were killed and 19 wounded after a drone strike hit a displacement camp in southeastern Sudan’s Blue Nile state, according to the Sudan Doctors…

At least 31 civilians were killed and 19 wounded after a drone strike hit a displacement camp in southeastern Sudan’s Blue Nile state, according to the Sudan Doctors Network, which blamed the attack on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The strike occurred in the Abu Shandi area of Wad Al-Mahi locality, where displaced people had gathered, the local medical group said Friday.

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Four children were among those killed. The injured included six children and eight women, according to the statement.

The Sudan Doctors Network condemned the attack, saying the victims were unarmed civilians who had fled the fighting to find safety. It characterized the strike as a war crime and a breach of international humanitarian law, and held the RSF responsible.

The group urged the United Nations, humanitarian organizations and international rights groups to condemn the attack and take immediate steps to protect civilians.

The RSF had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

Violence has intensified across Blue Nile state in recent weeks, with the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), carrying out attacks in multiple areas.

On Oct. 3, Sudanese authorities accused the RSF of launching drone strikes against the governor’s residence and civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital.

Sudan has been mired in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to U.N. and international estimates.

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