RSF strikes kill four in southeastern Sudan as al-Burhan vows

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At least four civilians were killed and dozens wounded when drones operated by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue…

At least four civilians were killed and dozens wounded when drones operated by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue…

At least four civilians were killed and dozens wounded when drones operated by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state, on Wednesday, two rights groups said.

The Emergency Lawyers Committee said RSF drones hit homes, a mosque and other civilian sites in the city during the early hours of the morning.

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“Four women were killed in the al-Hijra neighborhood, while dozens of civilians were injured,” the committee said in a statement.

The group condemned the attacks and cautioned that deliberately targeting civilians or civilian property “constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

It called for the strikes to end immediately and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, a local civil society organization, also denounced what it described as an attack by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), involving drones targeting residential areas in Damazin.

The initiative said it was “deeply concerned” by the reported attacks on civilian locations and places of worship.

The RSF had not issued an immediate response. Sudanese authorities and rights organizations have repeatedly accused the group of attacking civilians, allegations the RSF has denied.

The three Kordofan states – North, West and South Kordofan – have experienced fighting between the army and the RSF since October 2025.

The U.N. said Aug. 24 that drone attacks in Sudan had killed 1,100 civilians between January and June this year.

Until ‘every inch retaken’

Earlier Tuesday, Sudanese Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan pledged to maintain the military offensive against the RSF until “every inch” of Sudan had been recaptured, according to media reports.

Burhan made the declaration during an address to a public gathering in Village 5, in Northern State’s Merowe locality, the Sudan News Agency reported.

He reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to pursuing the “military option” until RSF forces had been driven from the entire country.

Burhan also repeated the government and military’s opposition to negotiations with the paramilitary group, saying authorities would continue efforts to restore security and stability and safeguard Sudan’s unity.

The government has consistently rejected a political settlement with the RSF, arguing that such an agreement would put “a sovereign state and a rebel militia” on equal footing.

Officials say any cease-fire or dialogue must be conditional on the RSF leaving cities and public institutions, surrendering its weapons, regrouping in designated camps and allowing those accused of abuses to face accountability.

Sudan has been mired in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when a dispute over the planned integration of the paramilitary force into the military erupted into open conflict.

The fighting has caused famine conditions in parts of the country, killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million, producing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

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