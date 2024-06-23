East Africa

Somalia’s Forces Strike Al-Shabaab Hideouts in Galgaduud

By axadle

The clash erupted in the wooded expanse lying between Galcad and Masagaway. Captain Abdinur Yusuf Qadaye, head honcho of the 86th unit from the 77th Brigade, noted that the soldiers ventured into an isolated territory often used by Al-Shabaab for plotting attacks.

“We launched a fierce offensive on the Khawarij. From the slain and wounded Khawarij, we seized a plethora of weapons. We remain ensconced in the jungle,” Qadaye stated.

This raid is one among a slew of operations by government forces, frequently conducted in collaboration with local folks and international backers. These maneuvers aim to smash the militant group’s bases and cut down their ability to strike.

