Montella Asserts Guler Was Unfit for Play in Portugal’s Crushing Defeat

Vincenzo Montella staunchly defended his choice to bench Arda Guler in the clash with Portugal, citing the young star’s lack of fitness as the culminating factor in Turkiye’s 3-0 thumping.

Despite his dazzling performance in the initial match against Georgia, Guler warmed the bench in Dortmund, entering the fray only in the last 20 minutes during his nation’s setback.

A standout moment from the Real Madrid whiz came when he netted a spectacular long-distance goal in their 3-1 triumph, etching his name as the youngest scorer in a European Championship debut.

Last LaLiga season saw the 19-year-old on the pitch merely ten times, a fact that Montella points out as problematic for maintaining competitive form.

“Arda was not ready to compete,” declared Turkiye’s head coach. “Clearly, he was restricted to playing under 30 minutes to avoid exacerbating his condition.”

“The impulse to keep him off the pitch until the last 20 minutes was strong, yet I relented because top-notch players deserve game time,” he added.

“We must remember, many of our athletes aren’t accustomed to frequent play at their clubs. Competing every four days is practically a different game. It demands peak physical condition and readiness,” Montella noted.

“Arda’s a splendid, wise fellow, fiercely proud and passionate about his homeland. He was aware of the gamble, yet his desire to play overpowered the peril,” reflected the coach.

Though they faced a stumble against Portugal, Turkiye still holds the runner-up spot in Group F. Securing a draw in their upcoming match against Czechia would punch their ticket to the last 16.