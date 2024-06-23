Somali Football Icon Abdihafid Mohamed Retires Amidst Deep Disappointment

The young attacker didn’t hesitate to highlight the internal turmoil that led to his choice. “Several factors swayed my decision, notably issues within the nation. I encountered tough hurdles, like disputes with a coach. When you bump heads with someone in charge, their choices dominate. This left me powerless and resentful,” he revealed, shedding light on the backstage strife many young sports stars face.

Last year, Abdihafid stole the spotlight with a pivotal goal for Somalia’s under-17 team in a match against Uganda. But his glory was brief. Controversy erupted when he failed an MRI test meant to confirm his age, showing he was older than under-17 rules allowed.

Those tracking Somali sports know Abdihafid’s name and image are everywhere. Dubbed “Hafid Januzaj,” he became a symbol of promise for Somalia’s under-17 squad. In an exclusive BBC chat, he boldly predicted his team’s cup victory. This tournament, the “Afcon Under-17 Cup of Nations,” celebrates top young talent from East and Central Africa.

Abdihafid’s national journey started in 2018, verified by Abdullahi Mohamud Hirsi, the overseer of young talent for Somalia’s national team.

From Kismayo in the Lower Jubba region, Abdihafid’s beginnings are as modest as they get. “I began playing as a kid in Kismayo,” he shared with the BBC. “My teacher pushed me to play nationally, and now I’ve made it.”

Currently, he’s a standout for Elman FC in Mogadishu, admired for his stellar skills and the reverence he earns from coaches.

Looking back on his trek, Abdihafid couldn’t conceal his pride over last year’s under-17 team triumph, especially after his goal against Ethiopia. His celebration, which took the internet by storm, was inspired by global icons like Aubameyang and Lacazette, as well as his brother and buddy, Farhan Hiddig.

Though a leg muscle injury sidelined him last year, Abdihafid’s fighting spirit remains steadfast. He harbors a particular grudge against the Tanzanian team that defeated Somalia in the 2018 final. “I swear to Tanzania, they beat us in the 2018 final, even though I wasn’t playing then. Our brothers were on the field. I hope we can settle the score now,” he vowed.